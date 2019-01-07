Speech to Text for Indiana seeks to solve hunting decline with women, youth

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

indiana officials are looking for more ways to encourage women and young people to become game hunters. fewer and fewer hunting licenses are being sold in indiana every year. the trend is threatening the state's conservation efforts. indiana's wildlife prevention programs rely on the sale of hunting licenses as a main source of funding. the u.s. fish and wildlife service reports indiana sold more than 5-hundred thousand hunting licenses... tags... and permits in 2006. ten years later that number was down to a little moe than 4-hundred thousand. the indiana department of natural resources reports it will be launching new programs to reach groups not typically associated with hunting to solve the