Indiana seeks to solve hunting decline with women, youth

Indiana officials are looking for ways to encourage more women and youth to become game hunters as the state continues to issue a declining number of hunting licenses.

Posted: Mon Jan 07 05:44:16 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 07 05:44:17 PST 2019
Posted By: Scott Arnold

items in the leaf piles. indiana officials are looking for more ways to encourage women and young people to become game hunters. fewer and fewer hunting licenses are being sold in indiana every year. the trend is threatening the state's conservation efforts. indiana's wildlife prevention programs rely on the sale of hunting licenses as a main source of funding. the u.s. fish and wildlife service reports indiana sold more than 5-hundred thousand hunting licenses... tags... and permits in 2006. ten years later that number was down to a little moe than 4-hundred thousand. the indiana department of natural resources reports it will be launching new programs to reach groups not typically associated with hunting to solve the
