Speech to Text for Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

with serious injuries. roadwork is expected to continue on the decade-long interstate 69 project. this time... headed north. that's what's topping your traffic alert tonight. a 21-mile stretch from bloomington to martinsville opened to full highway speeds in november. tree planting in that area will start again in the spring. initial work on the final stretch -- which will connect to interstate 4-65 in indianapolis -- is planned to go through martinsville. governor eric holcomb announced in september plans to speed up the construction by using 6-hundred million dollars from increased indiana toll road rates. the highway construction started in 2008 near evansville. and