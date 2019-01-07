Clear

Driver sustains serious injuries after car goes "airborne"

One person was seriously injured after an accident in Putnam County Sunday.

the cause of the fire. one person was seriously injured after an accident in putnam county today. this is video from the putnam county sheriff's department. authorities say the accident happened on county road 5-50 north at the hendricks county line. according to the department... the car ran off the side of the road before come back across... hitting a guard rail. deputies say the car "went airborne" before colliding with a tree and landing in a creek. people nearby were able to rescue the driver before crews arrived. the driver was taken to a hosptial
