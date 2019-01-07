Speech to Text for Billiards hold tournament to raise money for Hutsonville fire victim

an illinois an illinois woman is starting all over after a fire destroyed her home... and claimed her four pets... just days before christmas. now the community is stepping up to help. news 10's garrett brown has more on how people are rallying around pam lawhead and her family. it's new for you on nightwatch. <there are many ways to raise money for a good cause. but friends of the lawhead family decided to raise money through a little friendly competition. its never easy to recover from a tragedy like what struck pam lawhead late last year. pam lawhead late last year. it's a loss that lawhead is still recovering from. "and i thought how thankful i am that im here. i lost everything. i cant give them their grandmothers pictures anymore, i cant give them a picture of their father." that's why members of the billiard community stepped up to help with a benefit pool tournament. lawhead's kids play with many people in the community. so the group thought this was a great way to help out. "after their family had that fire we decided to try and find ways to raise money to help pam get back on her feet and one of the ways we came up with was have a pool tournament." forty two people signed up for the tournament that lasted more than twelve hours. all proceeds from the tournament and silent auction will go to lawhead. "being able to step up and support families when they need it. especially when its people in our pool sport community so its really exciting to see." lawhead says she is grateful to have so many good friends. all taking a break to help someone in need. "its unbelievable and its very heartwarming. i cant express how i feel because its just amazing." if you missed out on taking part of the tournament you can still donate to help lawhead. we'll have that information on our website at wthitv.com. back to you.>