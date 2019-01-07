Clear

SNAP benefits not impacted by government shutdown at local grocery store

A machine error causing SNAP users grief at a local grocery store has been found to not be linked to the partial federal government shutdown.

Posted: Mon Jan 07 05:17:05 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 07 05:17:05 PST 2019
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for SNAP benefits not impacted by government shutdown at local grocery store

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to call for assistance. government officials say a problem processing snap payments at one wabash valley store is not linked to the partial government shutdown. some shoppers in clay city say they were unable to use e-b-t or snap benefits at the local miller's i-g-a. an employee at the store told news 10 the machine error was due to the shutdown... but we reached out to the indiana family and social services administration... and the deputy director says this is not true. the deputy says the office had gotten reports about a broken machine and they are working to fix it. she says the partial government shutdown is not impacting snap benefits at this time.
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Warm, windy and rainy for Monday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana seeks to solve hunting decline with women, youth

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Driver sustains serious injuries after car goes "airborne"

Image

Patrons evacuated from Illinois restaurant for fire

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, West Vigo Elementary School

Image

Billiards hold tournament to raise money for Hutsonville fire victim

Image

SNAP benefits not impacted by government shutdown at local grocery store

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Showers, windy. High: 55°

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified