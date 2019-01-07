Speech to Text for SNAP benefits not impacted by government shutdown at local grocery store

to call for assistance. government officials say a problem processing snap payments at one wabash valley store is not linked to the partial government shutdown. some shoppers in clay city say they were unable to use e-b-t or snap benefits at the local miller's i-g-a. an employee at the store told news 10 the machine error was due to the shutdown... but we reached out to the indiana family and social services administration... and the deputy director says this is not true. the deputy says the office had gotten reports about a broken machine and they are working to fix it. she says the partial government shutdown is not impacting snap benefits at this time.