Clear

All You Need to Know for Monday

Monday January 7th

Posted: Mon Jan 07 05:15:47 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 07 05:27:59 PST 2019
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for All You Need to Know for Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Today the partial government shutdown heads into a third week. some "right" here in the wabash valley continue to wonder when they'll see their next paycheck. news 10's abby kirk is live in terre haute at the " federal correctional complex." jon, alia--- "roughly" seven hundred officers work in this complex to protect the public from the country's worst criminals. and---right now these federal law enforcement officers are wondering when they'll see their next paycheck. this correction complex includes a jail, prison camp, and the only federal "death" row in the nation. employees "here" are "essential". they're required to come to work even during "this" partial government shutdown. it's the waiting game for these workers here... during the shutdown----these "employees" can't use vacation time, sick time or family leave without risking the loss of pay because they are not physically at work. reporting in terre haute, ak, news 10.

////

attention shoppers! problems you were having with snap payments at the i-g-a- in clay city, indiana had nothing to do with the government shutdown. over the weekend - some shoppers say they were unable to use e-b-t or snap benefits there. an employee told news 10 the machine error was due to the shutdown. but the deputy director for the indiana family and social services administration - says the problem was not shutdown related -- simply a broken machine.

////

a nearly 3-year old murder case in knox county may come to a close this week. investigators say candice charlton fatally stabbed 35-year-old gerald sturgeon in february 20-16. this was at a home in wheatland. sturgeon died at the hospital after the attack. according to online court documents, charlton submitted a plea deal last week. her sentencing is scheduled for january 18th.

////

in vermillion county, indiana james van-de-vender jr. - is accused of choking a woman. police say he had been fighting with her at a home in fairview. that's when they say he held her down, and choked her. investigators say they also found meth. drug paraphernalia, and a syringe. van-de-vender faces several charges including domestic battery and strangulation.

///

a crash in putnam county, indiana sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. this is video from the sheriff's department. the accident happened on county road 5-50 north at the hendricks county line. the department says the car ran off the road before coming back across and hitting a guard rail. it then "went airborne" before colliding with a tree and landing in a creek.

/////

firefighters say ammunition inside a clinton, indiana home made fighting a fire even more dangerous. it happened saturday night. the home is located on center street behind sportland park. officials say the homeowner got out safely. a cause has not been determined.

////

we're working to learn more about the cause of a fire saturday night at the paris family restaurant. the fire caused customers to be evacuated. fire officials say no one was injured.

////

new safety features added to keep students safe at southwest parke community schools. the corporation purchased "ident-a-kid" kiosks for their elementary schools. the system scans visitors driver's licenses or identification cards. the system will then do a background check of the visitor and print off an i-d badge. eventually the school corporation plans to have an "ident-a-kid" kiosk for riverton parke high school as well. they're also looking into resource officers for the elementary schools.

////

happening today leaf pick-up continues in terre haute. city crews will be along locust street to 8th avenue... between north 38th street and first street. you are reminded "not" to leave limbs or other items in the leaf piles.

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Warm, windy and rainy for Monday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana seeks to solve hunting decline with women, youth

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Driver sustains serious injuries after car goes "airborne"

Image

Patrons evacuated from Illinois restaurant for fire

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, West Vigo Elementary School

Image

Billiards hold tournament to raise money for Hutsonville fire victim

Image

SNAP benefits not impacted by government shutdown at local grocery store

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Showers, windy. High: 55°

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified