All You Need to Know for Monday

Today the partial government shutdown heads into a third week. some "right" here in the wabash valley continue to wonder when they'll see their next paycheck. news 10's abby kirk is live in terre haute at the " federal correctional complex." jon, alia--- "roughly" seven hundred officers work in this complex to protect the public from the country's worst criminals. and---right now these federal law enforcement officers are wondering when they'll see their next paycheck. this correction complex includes a jail, prison camp, and the only federal "death" row in the nation. employees "here" are "essential". they're required to come to work even during "this" partial government shutdown. it's the waiting game for these workers here... during the shutdown----these "employees" can't use vacation time, sick time or family leave without risking the loss of pay because they are not physically at work. reporting in terre haute, ak, news 10.

attention shoppers! problems you were having with snap payments at the i-g-a- in clay city, indiana had nothing to do with the government shutdown. over the weekend - some shoppers say they were unable to use e-b-t or snap benefits there. an employee told news 10 the machine error was due to the shutdown. but the deputy director for the indiana family and social services administration - says the problem was not shutdown related -- simply a broken machine.

a nearly 3-year old murder case in knox county may come to a close this week. investigators say candice charlton fatally stabbed 35-year-old gerald sturgeon in february 20-16. this was at a home in wheatland. sturgeon died at the hospital after the attack. according to online court documents, charlton submitted a plea deal last week. her sentencing is scheduled for january 18th.

in vermillion county, indiana james van-de-vender jr. - is accused of choking a woman. police say he had been fighting with her at a home in fairview. that's when they say he held her down, and choked her. investigators say they also found meth. drug paraphernalia, and a syringe. van-de-vender faces several charges including domestic battery and strangulation.

a crash in putnam county, indiana sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. this is video from the sheriff's department. the accident happened on county road 5-50 north at the hendricks county line. the department says the car ran off the road before coming back across and hitting a guard rail. it then "went airborne" before colliding with a tree and landing in a creek.

firefighters say ammunition inside a clinton, indiana home made fighting a fire even more dangerous. it happened saturday night. the home is located on center street behind sportland park. officials say the homeowner got out safely. a cause has not been determined.

we're working to learn more about the cause of a fire saturday night at the paris family restaurant. the fire caused customers to be evacuated. fire officials say no one was injured.

new safety features added to keep students safe at southwest parke community schools. the corporation purchased "ident-a-kid" kiosks for their elementary schools. the system scans visitors driver's licenses or identification cards. the system will then do a background check of the visitor and print off an i-d badge. eventually the school corporation plans to have an "ident-a-kid" kiosk for riverton parke high school as well. they're also looking into resource officers for the elementary schools.

happening today leaf pick-up continues in terre haute. city crews will be along locust street to 8th avenue... between north 38th street and first street. you are reminded "not" to leave limbs or other items in the leaf piles.