Monday: Showers, windy. High: 55°

Monday Night: Early showers, breezy. Low: 43°

Tuesday: Becoming sunny. Still mild and windy. High: 50°

Detailed Forecast: A big change in the air will bring a wave of weather for the next couple of days. The easiest way to explain this: warmer air will stay with us on Monday and Tuesday with a more seasonable air mass arriving by midweek. Because of this sharp change, expect very strong wind speeds now through about Wednesday. Rain showers are likely Monday as the warmer air filters in. By Tuesday afternoon, much cooler air will begin slipping into the area. For the remainder of the week day time highs will only get into the low 30s. That's actually a little below average for this time of the year.

