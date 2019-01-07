Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Showers, windy. High: 55°

A big change in the air will bring a wave of weather for the next couple of days.

Posted: Mon Jan 07 03:27:09 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 07 03:30:09 PST 2019

Speech to Text for Showers, windy. High: 55°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Monday: Showers, windy. High: 55°

Monday Night: Early showers, breezy. Low: 43°

Tuesday: Becoming sunny. Still mild and windy. High: 50°

Detailed Forecast: A big change in the air will bring a wave of weather for the next couple of days. The easiest way to explain this: warmer air will stay with us on Monday and Tuesday with a more seasonable air mass arriving by midweek. Because of this sharp change, expect very strong wind speeds now through about Wednesday. Rain showers are likely Monday as the warmer air filters in. By Tuesday afternoon, much cooler air will begin slipping into the area. For the remainder of the week day time highs will only get into the low 30s. That's actually a little below average for this time of the year.

Download our Alexa Skill now! Text Alexa to 89031

Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Warm, windy and rainy for Monday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Showers, windy. High: 55°

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Blushing brides attend annual expo

Image

GCI Final Day

Image

Business gives the gift of heat

Image

ISU defeats Bradley

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

2 arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Image

Clinton man arrested for burglary

Image

Man arrested for choking woman

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified