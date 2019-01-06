Clear

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Times of sun and clouds, but still warmer than average.

Posted: Sun Jan 06 07:57:24 PST 2019
Updated: Sun Jan 06 07:57:24 PST 2019
Posted By: Chris Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the end of the weekend is the end of the shot. weather live about today's chris adlibs chris adlibs about today's weather live shot. the end of the weekend is still looking pretty good. times of sun and clouds through the day with temperatures above average at 52. tonight more clouds roll in, and we could feel a sprinkle or two later into the evening. lows down to 43. then tomorrow we bring in rain showers, mostly in the afternoon. it will also be windy, with gusts as high as 30 miles an hour. still above average at 58. the end of the weekend is still looking pretty good. times of sun and clouds through the day with temperatures above average at 52. tonight more clouds roll in, and we could feel a sprinkle or two later into the evening. lows down to 43. then tomorrow we bring in rain showers, mostly in the afternoon. it will also be windy, with gusts as high as 30 miles an hour. still above average at 58. the end of the weekend is still looking pretty good. times of sun and clouds through the day with temperatures above average at 52. tonight more clouds roll in, and we could feel a sprinkle or two later into the evening. lows down to 43. then tomorrow we bring in rain showers, mostly in the afternoon. it will also be windy, with gusts as high the end of the weekend is still looking pretty good. times of sun and clouds through the day with temperatures above average at 52. tonight more clouds roll in, and we could feel a sprinkle or two later into the evening. lows down to 43. then tomorrow we bring in rain showers, mostly in the afternoon. it will also be windy, with gusts as high as 30 miles an hour. still above average at 58.
Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Calm Sunday, changes Monday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Blushing brides attend annual expo

Image

GCI Final Day

Image

Business gives the gift of heat

Image

ISU defeats Bradley

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

2 arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Image

Clinton man arrested for burglary

Image

Man arrested for choking woman

Image

Ammunition goes off during house fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year