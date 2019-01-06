Speech to Text for News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

the end of the weekend is the end of the shot. weather live about today's chris adlibs chris adlibs about today's weather live shot. the end of the weekend is still looking pretty good. times of sun and clouds through the day with temperatures above average at 52. tonight more clouds roll in, and we could feel a sprinkle or two later into the evening. lows down to 43. then tomorrow we bring in rain showers, mostly in the afternoon. it will also be windy, with gusts as high as 30 miles an hour. still above average at 58.