Blushing brides attend annual expo

Posted: Sat Jan 05 20:59:43 PST 2019
Updated: Sat Jan 05 20:59:44 PST 2019
Posted By: Braden Harp

the morning until 4 more than a hundred blushing brides were out and about in terre haute today. that's as the wabash valley winter bridal showcase took place. fourty-three different wedding vendors filled o'shaugnessy hall at saint mary-of-the-woods. since many couples get engaged over the holiday... this could have been their first chance to think about what they want for their big day. "this way they can just shop and see and learn and eat cake." if you missed cake." if you missed today's bridal showcase the wabash valley bridal society can still help you plan you big day. we'll have more information on our website... w-t-h-i t-v
