Speech to Text for GCI Final Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the linton miners have dominated the greene county invitational.. they're winners of four consecutive tourneys.. looking to make it five tonight.. **but bloomfield with plans to play spoiler.. cardinals and miners in the title game.. **3rd quarter.. bloomfield down.. but check this out from aleks markovic.. a beautiful step back three cuts the linton lead down to just one.. **4th wuarter.. cardinals ahead.. markovic with the steal.. fast break the other way, finishes through contact and gets the foul.. bloomfield out to a five point lead late.. **but linton responds quickly.. kip fourgerousse knocks down a three of his own, miners mounting the comback.. **it took bloomfield 26 minutes of gameplay to take their first lead, it took linton two minutes to take the lead back.. that's tucker hayes for three linton comes from behind late and beats bloomfield 49-43.. the miners capture their fifth straight g-c-i championship.. < i think we got a great coach, one of the greatest coaches in the state. and he gets us ready and prepared for every game and he does a great job of that. so five in a row, i think that shows how great a coach he is and how great of a program we are.> **in the 3rd place game.. shakamak taking on eminence.. **2nd qtr, lakers up by seven, make that ten after this corner three from sophmore brevon fulford... **later in the 2nd, junior forward ethan webb hauls in the missed lay up and banks it in off the glass for the easy two, shakamak back in front by nine... **3rd qtr, lakers just dominated off the glass as junior john gould pulls in the offensive gould pulls in the offensive rebound and takes it right back up for two... **shakamak beats eminence in the gci third place game 63-52...