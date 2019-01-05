Clear

Business gives the gift of heat

Business gives the gift of heat

Posted: Sat Jan 05 20:57:30 PST 2019
Updated: Sat Jan 05 20:57:30 PST 2019
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Business gives the gift of heat

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a wabash a wabash valley business is trying to help people prepare for the harshness of winter weather. news 10's garrett brown has more on what the business is doing to keep people warm. it's new for you at 6. <imagine spending hundreds of dollars working to repair a heater for you family with little success. that was the story for one family in clinton. that was until early saturday. laura wallace has lived in this house in clinton for over twenty years. she works full time taking care of her family. but it still wasn't enough to repair her houses heating system. "ive had some lung issues so me and my youngest son are staying at my moms. just because i cant break the cold air." but saturday she was greeted by workers of paitson brothers. they came to install a new furnace system free of charge though their "operation warm christmas" program. "we start in october and we start soliciting nominations for families that are in need of heating equipment that don't have it or isnt working properly." two families in need are selected each year in the valley to receive this gift. everything is donated for this cause. even the employees replacing the system volunteer their time to help these families. "its nice to be able to use our skills to give back to the community and in a meaningful way where you giving somebody a furnace." it's a gift that's a little late under the tree for christmas. but for families like wallace's it is the best gift they could ever dream of. "yes i have thanked them and thanked them.
Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
A Quiet Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Blushing brides attend annual expo

Image

GCI Final Day

Image

Business gives the gift of heat

Image

ISU defeats Bradley

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

2 arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Image

Clinton man arrested for burglary

Image

Man arrested for choking woman

Image

Ammunition goes off during house fire

Image

1 injured in van vs. buggy accident

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year