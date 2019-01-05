Speech to Text for Business gives the gift of heat

a wabash a wabash valley business is trying to help people prepare for the harshness of winter weather. news 10's garrett brown has more on what the business is doing to keep people warm. it's new for you at 6. <imagine spending hundreds of dollars working to repair a heater for you family with little success. that was the story for one family in clinton. that was until early saturday. laura wallace has lived in this house in clinton for over twenty years. she works full time taking care of her family. but it still wasn't enough to repair her houses heating system. "ive had some lung issues so me and my youngest son are staying at my moms. just because i cant break the cold air." but saturday she was greeted by workers of paitson brothers. they came to install a new furnace system free of charge though their "operation warm christmas" program. "we start in october and we start soliciting nominations for families that are in need of heating equipment that don't have it or isnt working properly." two families in need are selected each year in the valley to receive this gift. everything is donated for this cause. even the employees replacing the system volunteer their time to help these families. "its nice to be able to use our skills to give back to the community and in a meaningful way where you giving somebody a furnace." it's a gift that's a little late under the tree for christmas. but for families like wallace's it is the best gift they could ever dream of. "yes i have thanked them and thanked them.