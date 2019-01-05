Clear

ISU defeats Bradley

Sycamores win 65-60.

Posted: Sat Jan 05 20:56:53 PST 2019
Updated: Sat Jan 05 20:56:53 PST 2019
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for ISU defeats Bradley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as a team.>> indiana state basketball returns home with something to prove.. after a big loss to loyola earlier this week.. the trees continue missouri valley conference play against bradley.. **it's the first chance to see that guy.. cooper neese.. in action for the sycamores.. this is his first game in hulman center.. **special day for clayton hughes.. the sophomore turning 21 today.. he drives inside.. hits the knock-down jumper.. sycamores ahead early.. **later.. jordan barnes.. he's got such great speed.. he goes right around the defender for the easy bucket.. **and as he does.. always scoring in spurts.. bringing the ball up the court just a minute later.. j-b pull up three.. he had 16 points for i-s-u.. we're tied at the half.. **other side of recess.. christian williams pushing it up the floor.. he goes all the way to the rack for the and-one.. the iowa transfer leading the sycamore offense.. **later.. he knocks the defender off his feet.. williams just toying with the braves defense.. he steps up.. steps back.. triple for chistian williams.. 18 points in the game.. **i-s-u trying to put it away late.. cooper neese from the corner.. he struggled shooting today.. but hits it when it counts.. indiana state grinds out the victory.. 65-60 over bradley.. it's the sycamores' first conference win of the season.. and williams says a much-needed rebound. <<really important, especially after the game we had the other night against loyola. we kind of needed a game to grind it out and get us back in the groove. so i think a game like this today really helped us all around. it was good for us to bounce back. we knew that last game wasn't us. we were going to come out here and be the team we actually are. it was good for us to get in front of our fans and play how we know how to play.>>
Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
A Quiet Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Blushing brides attend annual expo

Image

GCI Final Day

Image

Business gives the gift of heat

Image

ISU defeats Bradley

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

2 arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Image

Clinton man arrested for burglary

Image

Man arrested for choking woman

Image

Ammunition goes off during house fire

Image

1 injured in van vs. buggy accident

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year