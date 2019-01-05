Speech to Text for ISU defeats Bradley

as a team.>> indiana state basketball returns home with something to prove.. after a big loss to loyola earlier this week.. the trees continue missouri valley conference play against bradley.. **it's the first chance to see that guy.. cooper neese.. in action for the sycamores.. this is his first game in hulman center.. **special day for clayton hughes.. the sophomore turning 21 today.. he drives inside.. hits the knock-down jumper.. sycamores ahead early.. **later.. jordan barnes.. he's got such great speed.. he goes right around the defender for the easy bucket.. **and as he does.. always scoring in spurts.. bringing the ball up the court just a minute later.. j-b pull up three.. he had 16 points for i-s-u.. we're tied at the half.. **other side of recess.. christian williams pushing it up the floor.. he goes all the way to the rack for the and-one.. the iowa transfer leading the sycamore offense.. **later.. he knocks the defender off his feet.. williams just toying with the braves defense.. he steps up.. steps back.. triple for chistian williams.. 18 points in the game.. **i-s-u trying to put it away late.. cooper neese from the corner.. he struggled shooting today.. but hits it when it counts.. indiana state grinds out the victory.. 65-60 over bradley.. it's the sycamores' first conference win of the season.. and williams says a much-needed rebound. <<really important, especially after the game we had the other night against loyola. we kind of needed a game to grind it out and get us back in the groove. so i think a game like this today really helped us all around. it was good for us to bounce back. we knew that last game wasn't us. we were going to come out here and be the team we actually are. it was good for us to get in front of our fans and play how we know how to play.>>