Speech to Text for Saturday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good evening.. the indianapolis mostly clear skies will continue through the night and temperatures will drop to the lower 30's. it will be a calm night and chilly. tomorrow temperatures will rise quickly to the lower 50's. there is a chance for fog early in the day and partly cloudy skies the rest of the day. tomorrow night temperatures will drop to the lower 40's and mostly cloudy skies will take over along with windy conditions ahead of more rain on monday. mostly clear skies will continue through the night and temperatures will drop to the lower 30's. it will be a calm night and chilly. tomorrow temperatures will rise quickly to the lower 50's. there is a chance for fog early in the day and partly cloudy skies the rest of the day. tomorrow night temperatures will drop to the lower 40's and mostly cloudy skies will take over along with windy conditions ahead of more rain on monday. mostly clear skies will continue through the night and temperatures will drop to the lower 30's. it will be a calm night and chilly. tomorrow temperatures will rise quickly to the lower 50's. there is a chance for fog early in the day and partly cloudy skies the rest of the day. tomorrow night temperatures will drop to the lower 40's and mostly cloudy skies will take over along with windy conditions ahead of more rain on monday. mostly clear skies will continue through the night and temperatures will drop to the lower 30's. it will be a calm night and chilly. tomorrow temperatures will rise quickly to the lower 50's. there is a chance for fog early in the day and partly cloudy skies the rest of the day. tomorrow night temperatures will drop to the lower 40's and mostly cloudy skies will take over along with windy conditions ahead of more rain