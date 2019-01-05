Speech to Text for Man arrested for choking woman

january 18th. topping your crime alert tonight... a vermillion county man is in jail after police say he choked a woman. james van-de-ven-der jr. was arrested last night at a home in fairview. police say he had been fighting with a woman... held her down... and choked her. investigators say they also found meth... drug paraphernalia... and a syringe. van-de-vender is facing several charges including domestic