Speech to Text for Ammunition goes off during house fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

they are still investigating. crews are battling a dangerous house fire in clinton. here is a picture of the fire. this is on center street behind sportland park. firefighters on scene say there is ammunition inside the home that is still going off. they say it is extremely dangerous... and to avoid the area. be sure to tune in for news 10 this morning with lacey clifton for