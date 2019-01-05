Speech to Text for 1 injured in van vs. buggy accident

a person is in critical condition after an accident in parke county this evening. authorities tell news 10... a van rear-ended a horse and buggy. the accident happened on state road 59 near state road 2-36. one person from the buggy was airlifted to a hospital. we are hearing that the horse involved ran from the scene... no word yet if it has been found. police say alcohol may have been involved