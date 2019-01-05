Clear

TSA workers calling in sick during shutdown

TSA workers calling in sick during shutdown

other some other federal workers are handling the shutdown a little differently. hundreds of t-s-a officers called out from work this week at some major airports. that's according to two senior agency officials and three t-s-a employee union officials. call-outs have increased by 200 to 300-percent at dallas-fort worth international airport. north carolina airports report ten-percent higher call-outs. as many as 170 t-s-a employees have taken a sick day each day this week at new york's john f. kennedy international airport. one union official says the absences could have an affect on the security of air travel. t-s-a officials issued a statement friday -- acknowledging the increase -- but say the impact is minimal and
