Shutdown impacts federal prison employees

Posted: Sat Jan 05 20:22:48 PST 2019
Updated: Sat Jan 05 20:22:48 PST 2019
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Shutdown impacts federal prison employees

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 nightwatch. as the partial government shutdown bleeds into a third week... federal law enforcement officers right here in the wabash valley are wondering when they'll see their next paycheck. we continue to follow this developing story and have more from terre haute. < terre haute, indiana is home to this federal correctional complex. it includes a u-s penitentiary... federal prison camp... and the only federal death row in the nation. roughly 7-hundred officers work here to protect the public from 3-thousand of the country's worst criminals. employees here are essential and are required to come to work even during the partial government shutdown. swick says, "you're not getting funded therefore don't come to work, we have to go to work. we don't just open the doors and the inmates just get to leave and when the furloughs over they get to come back. we have to man those posts. we have to man our positions." employees -- and unions reps -- say they are already feeling the pinch. markle says, "public perception may be that oh well you'll be okay you'll get paid eventually but the thing about it is is the unknowing when this is going to end so basically you're looking at the money that you have right now in your account, post christmas, and how long can you survive on that income." faced with bills due right now... federal employees have been issued these: sample letters for creditors. covered: swick says, "it's not worth the paper it printed on." swick says, "bill collectors don't care. it's a very generic form. to me, it's very sad that the government expects that it's going to make a difference with creditors because it doesn't." to make matters worse... during the shutdown... employees cannot use vacation time... sick time... or family leave without risking the loss of pay because they are not physically at work. markle says, "it feels like we are the pawns on a game board. basically, there's a game being played in washington, d.c. we're the pawns. they're still getting paid to go to work. their staff's getting paid to go to work. we're still going to do our job as federal law enforcement officers but again, we just know when our pay will come." swick says, "we elected these people to go to d.c. to do a job and we would like people to start contacting their local representatives to tell them it's time for a compromise, get on it."> some other federal some other some other federal some
