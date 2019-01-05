Clear

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Warmer than average with plenty of sun.

Posted: Sat Jan 05 06:53:58 PST 2019
Updated: Sat Jan 05 06:55:05 PST 2019
Posted By: Chris Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chris adlibs chris adlibs about today's weather live shot. today plan on seeing lots of sunshine all across the valley, and our temperatures will be warmer too. day time highs today topping out at 52. tonight the sky stays clear, and we will get a little cold. overnight lows staying above the freezing mark though, down to 33. then tomorrow more sunshine with a few clouds rolling in, but still mild. highs tomorrow at 51.
Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
A Quiet Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

