January 4, 2019 In The Paint

good evening and welcome to in the paint... sports 10 is starting the 2019 hoops season off with a bang, we have highlights from a season-high 17 games tonight... we had big games in the wic, semifinals at the greene county invitational, barr-reeve looking for a road win and washington looking to keep a winning streak alive.. and we can't forget about the big rivalry game down south that i know rick has a lot of interest in between vincennes lincoln and jasper..... no team in our area has has stranger season than terre haute north... it's been talked about a lot....the patriots started the season ohh and six only to respond last week with four straight victories to win the first financial wabash valley classic... the patriots were looking to keep the momentum going from the classic... the returned back to action tonight for the first time since they won it.... north had a home conference indiana game against columbus north... its never easy to play on the road but the bulldogs came to play..they would jump out to an 11-nothing lead over terre haute north to start to the game.... the patriots would have been in a world of hurt if it weren't for cayman hayes..... the north senior has a smooth looking jumper... hayes doesn't get a lot of credit for it, but he can put the ball on the floor... heck of a and one......cayman scored all eight of the patriots points in the first quarter... hayes another nice take, he splits the defenders and gets the friendly bounce.... he had 22 points.. but terre haute north's winning streak comes to an end..... columbus north wins 63-52 at the patriots.... case} linton continues to dominate the greene county invitational.. after their opening round win.. the miners have won 13 straight game in the tourney.. **a chance to make that 14 in a row tonight.. linton facing off against shakamak in the first semifinal.. **2nd quarter.. linton in control.. kip fougerousse pushes it over to lincoln hale.. the sophomore buries the long ball.. miners all over it early.. **shakamak strings some points together in the 2nd.. that's coy gilbert striking back from range for the lakers.. **but this one is all linton.. check out lincoln hale pushing it up the floor.. he cuts back right to the rim and converts the and-one.. hale goes for 19 points as the miners roll past shakamak 94-37.. linton now winners of 14 straight at the g-c-i.. **in the other semifinal.. bloomfield taking on eminence in the greene county invititational.. **late 3rd quarter.. shawn michaelis for eminence.. the eurostep for an and one.. he is geeked.. eels up by 11 after three quarters.. and based on the celebration he thinks that lead is safe.. **but think again.. here come the cardinals.. cameron ross unguarded in the corner.. and that's straight through to cut into the eels lead.. **check out the defensive effort from aleks markovic.. he gets the steal.. probably a missed foul there.. but he finds turner royal streaking to the bucket.. and suddenly the eminence lead is just one.. **and the cardinals just keep coming.. markovic marks up from deep.. he's shown he can hit that shot.. and he makes a big one.. that's the go-ahead bucket.. a 13 point swing finds bloomfield up late.. **and this is how they ice it.. a great pass inside to mitchell burch.. he gets the hoop and harm.. what a comeback for bloomfield.. cardinals outscore eminence 26-8 in the 4th quarter.. they're moving on to the championship against linton with a 56-48 win. one of my favorite rivalries in the wabash valley took place tonight between vincennes lincoln and jasper... those down south in green nation, know who i 'm pulling for... of course, we can't forget about what happened the last time these two met at alice arean... that was two years ago....caden kotter banked in a running three at the buzzer to send everyone home happy in vincennes..... could the alices knock off their rivals again tonight....t isaac lane has the jasper defender doing the splits......alices up three-nothing early.... alices playing unselfish.....the extra pass leads to a wide open hunter hopwood and we all know he's to good not to hit that.... braydon robb with the strong take to the tin.....he'd get the hoop and harm.....he'd knock down the free throw to complete the old fashion three point play.... the good guys were up four at the half.... problem was they played two halfs and those others guys would get the best of the team in green.... jasper wins 61-53 over vincennes lincoln.... washington put their four-game winning streak on the line at home against north knox.... warriors down big in the third, but still playing hard....carter shaw with the drive...off balance gets the friendly bounce for a north knox hoop... hatchets out and running.....i like when players use the wndow, its there for a reason... grant niehaus does...he had a big third quarter....to finish with 15... bryce browning is a heck of a soccer player, not bad on the hardwood either....he gets the steal....browning led the hatchets with 21 points... later in the third....niehaus sharing, because sharing is caring.....trey reed with the bunny.... washington rolls 89-34....hatchets are red hot, winners of five straight.... we're going to take our first timeout, when we come back we have highlights from west vigo, northview and south putnam... and north vermillion and parke heritage were both at home... all the action is coming your way, when in the paint returns... in the welcome back to in the paint... we have a log jam for first place in the wic west division... greencastle, sullivan and west vigo are all tied atop the standings with two and one conference records.... all three had key conference games tonight... west vigo was looking to move to three and one in the league, they had a home wic game against north putnam... second quarter....sean roberts, three ball corner pocket....its good...he had 18.... third quarter....roberts and kaleb hannahs playiing a two man game for the vikings.. roberts jumper brings west vigo to within two..... zion stephens leading the break for west vigo....he finds roberts who finishes..... west vigo trailed for a lot of this game, but showed some tremendous heart.... especially for a team that's gone through a tough stretch... roberts again, another big bucket... west vigo wins 47-42... vkings are three and one and tied for first place in the wic west division.... sullivan had a wic road game at south putnam.... randy kelly continues to play solid for the arrows....the sullivan freshman drills the three from the top of the key, he was once again in double figures... kaleb thrasher surveys the floor...then blows by his defender for two for....sullivan down four in the first quarter... arrows running...kelly the nice dime to kevin figg....figg two of his 18...i really enjoy watching him play, he's a baller... speaking of ballers...i had never seen south putnam's allen plunkett in action... check this out. behind the back dribble and pops the three....he can play....plunkett went for 20... south putnam picks up a big home win 73-67 over sullivan... northview was looking to upset greencastle.... knights trailed 32-20 at the break, but they came to play in the third quarter... cade bryan from 15-feet....he led northview with 16 points... then carson gettle would get hot from distance....he buries the corner three... later gettle again feeling it, money.....northview opens the third quarter on a eight-ohh run....their back in the ballgame... this was a dagger by benton parmely....his three to end the third gives all the momentum back to the tiger cubs....... greencastle holds off northview to win 61-52 in brazil... with an 8-4 record.. north vermillion is quietly off to the program's best start to a season in 5 years.. **falcons opening up w-r-c play tonight on the home floor.. their opponent.. the red ramblers of attica.. **1st quarter.. garrett pollard from waay downtown.. a good start for the falcons.. **but attica responds well on the other end.. aulton martin cuts in to the rim.. he floats it up and in.. ramblers ahead early on.. **back to the falcons.. love the shooting from gage woodard.. he buries the shot from the corner.. a close battle in cayuga.. but this one goes the way of the ramblers.. attica wins 56-53. **parke heritage playing it's very first game at the rock-a-dome tonight.. wolves facing traders point christian.. **3rd quarter.. landon newnum drives in.. the pull-up jumper from just inside the arc is good.. he had 19 points.. **then.. inside pass.. connor davis lays it in off the glass.. wolves trying to erase the deficit.. but traders point christian was just too much for the wolves to handle.. the knights get an easy one underneath.. parke heritage falls in this one.. traders point christian wins 58-37. coming up next, we'll head down south to check in on barr-reeve, loogootee, vincennes rivet, washington catholic and clay city... and we had some key girls games in the wic.....we have action from northview, south putnam and west vigo... when paint... back to in the welcome back to in the paint... i'd like to think no team in the valley is happier to welcome the new year and say good-bye to decemember than loogootee... last month.. the lions lost five straight games by three points or less... **looogootee hoping to turn the page on the new year with a home contest against vincennes rivet.. **and the lions come out firing in this one.. opening possession.. bailey dearwester the deep ball from the corner.. loogootee stretching out the defense early.. **and dearwester has found his shot.. later in the quarter.. check out how far back he is.. that's n-b-a range on the triple.. the lions in control early.. **but the patriots can hit the three as well.. macaine claycomb posted up in the corner and he nails the three.. he goes for 19 points in the game.. **then later.. check out colten mouzin.. he intercepts the pass and then scores on the fast break.. that's a special one.. career point number 1000 for the vincennes rivet senior.. just the 7th patriot to reach that mark.. he'd keep the game ball but loogootee wins the contest.. the lions take down vincennes rivet.. 51-42.. **moving on.. 1-a number 4 barr-reeve with another good test.. vikings taking on forest park.. **2nd quarter.. gabe gladish steals the ball away.. he gets it up the court to isaac wagler for the fast break bucket.. rangers forced to call a timeout. gladish scores 23 tonight.. **final seconds of the half now. barr-reeve playing for the last shot and it works to perfection, as hagen knepp beats the buzzer. the vikings take a 4-point lead into the break, and barr-reeve hangs on 52-44.. **clay city goes on the road to the birdcage.. taking on washington catholic... **straight to the other side of halftime. referee down in front.. corbin crosby striking from the corner for the eels.. **4th quarter now.. clay city gets the takeaway.. caden cannon with the touch.. nice finger roll for the fast break score.. **then.. cardinals working it inside.. the seas part for justin wu.. he takes it to the rack.. but the eels in control of this one.. clay city picks up the victory in the birdcage.. 69-48.. the northview girls sit alone atop the wic west division standings, their the only team in the west division who hasn't loss at conference game... the lady knights were looking to stay perfect in the wic, they hosted greencastle... macey timberman intercepts her own teammates pass but it works out for a northview hoop... lady knights were up 9-7 after one quarter... northview beats the greencastle press....sophia buell with the home run pass to addy thompson for a layup on the other end... timberman has played nothing like a freshman this season....her future is so bright.... numbers not in her favor...doesn't matter to macey....she still can't be stopped... northview wins 49-41.....the lady knights are four and ohh in the wic....they clinched the west division sullivan was going for a fourth straight win, they hostd south putnam. bree mahoney-sutherland puts south putnam up 20 points early in the fourth quarter... sullivan would make a run....delainey shorter knives her way through the defense for a tough layup....she had 15... regan holeman again played well for sullivan....two dribbles and she connects on the jumper....just like her buddy brody boyd taught her.....reagen had 15.... but it wasn't enought.....south putnam 62-46 over sullivan... freshman maci easton, who thankfully got her athletic ability from her mom.....steps in the passing lane and converts good defense into easy offense... abby scott running the show for west vigo, brings it up and finds makayla swhite-zer spashes home a three north putnam gets the road win 43-39..