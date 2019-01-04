Speech to Text for Weather change and your joints

cold winter cold winter air changes how we all move through the day. however experts say the colder air might also have an impact on your bones and joints. storm team 10's brady harp explores how. < have you ever noticed it might be harder to get around during certain times of the year? believe it or not winter weather might be having an impact on how you feel. colder air may be responsible for some aches and pains you are having during this time of year. experts aren't sure exactly how the colder air causes bone and joint issues but they think it might have something to do with less blood circulation in your arms and legs during colder weather. this might make arms and legs stiffer and harder to move. liam mcgrath works outside at baesler's supermarket and says he notices the change when it gets cold. liam mcgrath: "during this season definitely. we've been fortunate that the weather's been nice especially for january but i think the weather definitly makes it more difficult." some people might face issues with aches and pains when the weather goes through a major change. this can mean going from warm conditions to cold conditions in a short time. when this happens the air pressure - how "light" or "heavy" the air is - can change and experts say this could have an impact on your body. mcgrath: "i think it does get to your head a little bit. it's just easier to get a headache i guess." if you're curious about when the next change in the weather is going to happen be sure to check in with storm team 10 or check our website wthitv.com. in terre haute - brady harp - storm team 10.>