Speech to Text for The government shut down and farmers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

partial a partial government shutdown has some farmers nervous. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. 20-18 was a stressful year for many farmers... as a trade war with china caused the price of soybeans to plummet. now a partial government shutdown has some farmers worried they may not get government subsidies to offset the money they lost due to the changing market. in tonight's top story, news 10's heather good spoke with some area farmers and has more. < dwight ludwig raises soybeans and corn on his clay county, indiana farm. he says 20-18 was a great year for yields... but the trade war with china took a chunk out of the profits. "the supply was huge and the demand wasn't there anymore so the price just plummeted there, probably almost two dollars on soybeans and of course corn, they work hand in hand so corn follows it too so it really hurt the local farmers here." ludwig -- like many farmers -- took advantage of the government market facilitation program or m-f-p. it was created to help growers who were hurt by retaliatory tarriffs. ludwig explains farmers can get $1.65 through m-f-p for every bushel of soybeans raised. luckily for him... he already applied for and recieved his subsidy payments. but -- due to the shutdown... some farmers may have to wait for help. the deadline to apply is january 15th... but that may need to be pushed back since applications cannot be processed right now. employees with the u-s department of agrigulture have been furloughed so that also means farmers cannot get low interest loans they may need to plan for next season. "anything that you have borrowed that you want to pay back, you're just going to keep collecting interest that and not be able to pay it back or if you're wanting to borrow the funds aren't going to be available." ludwig says needed data charting supply and demand for next season is also out of reach. now farmers like ludwig are holding their breaths... hoping the government is re-opened and new trade deals are reached. "i think at the end of it all we'll be happy where we are it's just going to be painful getting there. it's weighing pretty hard on a lot of guys, i know that." in cory, indiana, heather good, news 10.> police are searching for a suspect in a theft in southern vigo theft in a suspect in a