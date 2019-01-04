Speech to Text for 'He actually brings joy into my life instead of crying about my dad' Big Brothers Big Sisters changi

a the new the new year brings a new chance to make change here in the wabash valley. january is "national mentoring" month. a local program is bringing out the good in people this month.. and year round. news 10 jordan kudisch is in the studio to tell us how. "big brothers big sisters" is a program through "chances and services for youth." the goal is to use mentoring to change children's lives for the better. < on some evenings you'll find marino franco in the gym with his "big." *nats* and indiana state police trooper, b-j patterson is right beside him. they're paired up through the "bigs with badges" program. *nats* this time on the court its making a "big" difference for marino. "he actually brings joy into my life instead of me crying about my dad." the road hasn't been so easy for this eight year old. he lost his father at a young age. patterson has helped marino work through hard times. *nat sound kicking* if it weren't for bj, marino would still be sad. trooper patterson and marino are apart of the bigs with badges program.. but "you" too can get involved. to find out how you can become a "big" visit our website at wthitv.com.