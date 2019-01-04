Speech to Text for Brown Baggers get new temporary home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

becoming sullivan county leaders are helping a food program continue to serve children. we've told you before the "brown baggers" school food program is looking for a new location. that's after it was told it could no longer stay in the shelburn town annex. sullivan county commissioners approved a temporary location for the organization. that's in the former health department building. county leaders say the group can stay until it finds a suitable location. the group will be moved in by the