Speech to Text for Mayor Duke Bennett says he will rerun office

you. terre haute's mayor will seek a fourth term in office. duke bennett has announced he will run for re-election. mayor bennett says he has worked very hard to improve the city. bennett is highlighting a few of the projects that have happened during his administration. those include the 19th and margaret overpass and the wastewater treatment plant upgrade. bennett talked with us just a little while ago. he hopes to keep the positive momentum going. "i've just been really excited about the direction terre haute is going. i just feel like i want to be a part of it again and to continue to do some things, finish some things i got started." bennett says the new terre haute police station is a big project on the horizon.