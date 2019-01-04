Speech to Text for The Heart Throb 5K

the the the the sweetest race in town.. is right around the corner! the annual heart throb 5-k is set to step off next month. but first.. runners of all ages.. shapes and sizes are needed to register. the best part.. your helping yourself.. and your community. "the funds from this race primarily goes to support our annual campaign which begins on february 18th. and our campaign allows us to give back to the community so kids can participate in after school care and summer camp and so we can also improve what we offer our members here." register now until february 6th.. for a "5"-dollar discount race day is february 23rd at the y-m-c-a at fairbanks park in terre haute. the heart throb 5-k is the first of a "3"-race series.. including the firecracker 5-k and