Speech to Text for Green Socks for North Central

continuing our coverage this afternoon of a community coming together for north central high school. a heart-felt tribute.. is felt far beyond sullivan county. take a look at this. due to the untimely and tragic deaths of "kegan, thomas and tyson".. the clay city high school basketball team filled in for north central last in the greene county tournament. this social media post says.. "our schools are similar in size and heart.. so it breaks our hearts to see them suffering through this loss." so.. the eels honored the thunderbirds.. by wearing green socks.. their school colors! and the best part.. the eels delivered a win! visitation for thomas and tyson are taking place right now at north central high school until "7"-o'clock. services will follow. services for kegan were held