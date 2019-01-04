Speech to Text for Parke County school corporation increases school security

good good afternoon. i'm heather good. in for susan dinkel. it's friday, january 4th. local schools are taking extra steps to make sure your kids stay safe. students are returning to classes after winter break. their parents' safety concerns are also returning. news 10's garrett brown is live in parke county to tell us about some new safety improvements. the southwest parke school corporation superintendent recently made a call to all parents. it reminded them about school starting again. but there was also some important information about new security measures. < school started back up like normal this week for rosedale elementary. one thing that hasn't changed is the schools concern for safety. "its everything. in this day of age we don't know all of the extended family dynamics. so many times we have to be more aware of things than we ever have in the past." "we still have some things we need to improve." dr. harrison is the superintendent for southwest parke community schools corporation. a top priory for him has been make all three schools more secure. "and we've taken security very seriously. we've added new elements this year to make sure that our students, our staff members and our facilities are safe." this includes their newest security check. it's called ident-a-kid. both elementary schools will have a kiosk. this will do a background check on the visitor. it will also print out a badge for the person to wear. "we just want to make sure that the people who enter our building are entering for the right reason and that they are safe to enter our building." the school says there still are a few more things to do when it comes to security. but for these teachers and parents. it's another step in the right direction. "so the fact that their aware we're making all these improvements to the system makes them feel more secure that we're able to handle those situations." > now.. dr. harrison says they do have plans to keep upgrading all the schools security. at the top of the hour.. i'll give you a better idea of what those changes will be. reporting live in rosedale. i'm news 10s garrett brown.