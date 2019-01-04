Clear

Nominate a K-12 Teacher for the 2019 Golden Apple Awards

It's time to nominate your favorite k-12 teacher.

Posted: Fri Jan 04 10:04:32 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 04 10:04:32 PST 2019
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Nominate a K-12 Teacher for the 2019 Golden Apple Awards

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's time -- to a news 10 tradition continues as we honor outstanding educators around the wabash valley. it's time -- to start thinking about who "you" want t nominate "for the 30th annual golden apple awards". you're seeing video from past winners. we're looking to honor another group "of kindergarten through 12-th grade teachers". to nominate someone-- you can fill out a form "online". we'll want to know some information -- about "you" and "your nomination". just head over to wthi-tv-dot-com and search "golden
