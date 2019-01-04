Friday Afternoon Forecast

Clear

Posted: Fri Jan 04 09:43:32 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 04 09:43:33 PST 2019
Posted By: Scott Arnold

rain showers look likely for the afternoon mainly south of i-70 with a chance of a sprinkle in areas to the north. a few showers may last after dark. clearing tonight, not as a cold. a low at 31. the weekend looks nice with sunshine both days and temps in the low 50s. have a great weekend.
Terre Haute
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
