Speech to Text for Calling 911? Here's why it could take minutes, not seconds for an answer

of the shutdown. . when it comes to life or death, every second counts. dispatchers are working day in and day out to answer your calls. but, as news 10's abby kirk found out, there are serious problems facing dispatchers. she joins us live in vigo county to explain. jon--- the hold times on 9-1-1 calls----relatively "ok" "here at the vigo county dispatch center... but, that doesn't mean it's "ok" everywhere... in indianpolis....63-percent of calls were answered within the national standard time. < *nat* a call to 9-1-1... *nat* "hello what is your emergency?" when an emergency happens to you or someone you know.... you expect help immediately. "we got three or five people trying to answer 15 calls at once." rob mcmullen is the 9-1-1 director in vigo county. he says dispatchers answered around 75-thousands calls just last year. *nat* national standards says ---90 - percent of those 9-1-1 calls they pick up... *nat* ...should be answered within "10" seconds. "we expect to have the same type of service that you are getting in other county that you are going to get here." in vigo county---98-percent were answered in "that" time. a positive accomplishmen t. *nat* mcmullen says "here" they average around 200 calls a day. an estimated 240-million calls are made to 911 in the u-s each year. "all of public safety is hurting." > mcmullen says you know sometimes it depends the call volume. if you take a look back...to the flood of 2008, he says more than "400" 9-1-1 call were reported. and when you have a staff of only 4 or 5...answering those calls could minutes not seconds... you heard him say...public safety is hurting...he explains why...coming up in our next half hour. for now reporting live in terre haute, ak, news the sheriff's department admits there is a "desperate need" for help ...inside the 9-1-1 call center. vigo county 9-1-1 director says there is a shortage of dispatchers across the state. news 10's abby kirk dug deep for answers. she joins us live in terre haute to tell us what she found out. jon---- the facility "here" is understaffed by "two" people. and, if you look at surrounding counties...that number is even bigger.... facilities nderstaffered by more than 30 dispatchers. so, whats the problem? why is there a problem with public safety....? vigo county 9-1-1 director, rob mcmullen explained to me that "salaries" for 9-1-1 operators are low...often making not nearly enough money for the amount of calls they answer in a day. hundreds to thousands of calls in a year. here at the vigo county call center they answer on average 200 calls a day. mcmullen tells me the starting salary for a 911 operator in vigo county is around 33-thousand dollars. he says it's hard to find well qualified people, who can multi-task, take on high-stress levels, and be okay with a low paycheck.