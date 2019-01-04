All You Need to Know for Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the sheriff's department admits there is a "desperate need" for help ...inside the 9-1-1 call center. vigo county 9-1-1 director says there is a shortage of dispatchers across the state. news 10's abby kirk dug deep for answers. she joins us live in terre haute to tell us what she found out. jon---- the facility "here" is understaffed by "two" people. and, if you look at surrounding counties...that number is even bigger.... facilities understaffed by more than 30 dispatchers. so, what's the problem? why is there a problem with public safety....? vigo county 9-1-1 director, rob mcmullen explained to me that "salaries" for 9-1-1 operators are low...often making not nearly enough money for the amount of calls they answer in a day. hundreds to thousands of calls in a year. here at the vigo county call center they answer on average 200 calls a day. mcmullen tells me the starting salary for a 911 operator in vigo county is around 33-thousand dollars. he says it's hard to find well qualified people, who can multi-task, take on high-stress levels, and be okay with a low paycheck. mcmullen says he doesn't know what the future holds. but, something must be done, to get more qualified people interested in working in public safety. reporting live in terre haute, ak, news 10.

now if you can - take a look at your screen. rockville police are looking for this man. they want to ask him about an incident at a c-v-s in rockville. if you have any information, call crime stoppers at 812 238 stop.

new leadership is in place this morning for the terre haute city council. last night the council nominated and approved councilwoman martha crossen for the top seat. she served as vice president in 20-18 under councilman curtis debaun. the nominee for council vice president was george azar. he also got unanimous support.

down in knox county - doug vantlin is already making changes as the new sheriff. yesterday - county commissioners approved changes to deputies' work hours. vantlin says currently they work four ten hour days. deputies then have four days off. new work days will now be twelve hours long. vantlin hopes the changes will help provide more coverage in the county.

a new blessing box is serving those in need after the old one was destroyed by wind last week. adrian mcdonald created the box with her family in northern vigo county. but now, thanks to your donations, a new one has taken its place it's a refrigerator outside containing items such as food and hygiene products. people can take and give freely. the items are all made available because of donations.