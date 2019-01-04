Speech to Text for All You Need to Know for Friday
now if you can - take a look at your screen. rockville police are looking for this man. they want to ask him about an incident at a c-v-s in rockville. if you have any information, call crime stoppers at 812 238 stop.
new leadership is in place this morning for the terre haute city council. last night the council nominated and approved councilwoman martha crossen for the top seat. she served as vice president in 20-18 under councilman curtis debaun. the nominee for council vice president was george azar. he also got unanimous support.
down in knox county - doug vantlin is already making changes as the new sheriff. yesterday - county commissioners approved changes to deputies' work hours. vantlin says currently they work four ten hour days. deputies then have four days off. new work days will now be twelve hours long. vantlin hopes the changes will help provide more coverage in the county.
a new blessing box is serving those in need after the old one was destroyed by wind last week. adrian mcdonald created the box with her family in northern vigo county. but now, thanks to your donations, a new one has taken its place it's a refrigerator outside containing items such as food and hygiene products. people can take and give freely. the items are all made available because of donations.