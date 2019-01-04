Partly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers. High: 46°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we'll get a partly sunny day, with clouds moving in this afternoon. rain chances look likely south of i-70 with a chance of a sprinkle in areas to the north. highs today get to 46.

clearing tonight, not as a cold. a low at 31.

the weekend looks nice with sunshine both days and temps in the low 50s. have a great weekend.