Speech to Text for Partly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers. High: 46°
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.
we'll get a partly sunny day, with clouds moving in this afternoon. rain chances look likely south of i-70 with a chance of a sprinkle in areas to the north. highs today get to 46.
clearing tonight, not as a cold. a low at 31.
the weekend looks nice with sunshine both days and temps in the low 50s. have a great weekend.