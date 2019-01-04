Clear

Partly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers. High: 46°

The weekend still looks sunny and mild.

Posted: Fri Jan 04 02:57:52 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 04 03:06:01 PST 2019

Speech to Text for Partly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers. High: 46°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we'll get a partly sunny day, with clouds moving in this afternoon. rain chances look likely south of i-70 with a chance of a sprinkle in areas to the north. highs today get to 46.

clearing tonight, not as a cold. a low at 31.

the weekend looks nice with sunshine both days and temps in the low 50s. have a great weekend.

Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Rain Possible Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

State Trooper involved in Crawfordsville shooting has Wabash Valley ties

Image

Partly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers. High: 46°

Image

Lincoln vs. Princeton

Image

Rivet vs. Linton

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

The Dangers of Windchill

Image

Leadership changes at Terre Haute City Council

Image

McDonalds donations to Boys and Girls Club

Image

New blessing box donated after old one has wind damage

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220