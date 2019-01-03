Speech to Text for Rivet vs. Linton

it 86-70.. more than halfway through the season.. the vincennes rivet girls basketball team is still rolling.. they're undefeated.. 15-0.. **the 1-a 2nd ranked patriots hosting a ranked opponent in 2-a number 11 linton.. **1st quarter.. lauren carie with it in the corner.. she drives baseline and throws it up there for two.. hot start for rivet in this one.. **later in the period.. some young talent getting involved.. maddisyn halter in the corner.. the freshman knocks down the triple.. rivet leads 18-2 after a quarter.. **and a lot of scoring coming from this girl.. grace waggoner with the bomb.. rivet up big early.. linton would come back and make this a game though..