Clear

Thursday Late Forecast

Thursday Late Forecast

Posted: Thu Jan 03 19:25:56 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 03 19:25:58 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Thursday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mph becoming light and variable in the evening. friday a 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 2pm. increasing clouds, with a high near 46. northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. friday night a 40 percent chance of rain, mainly before 9pm. mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 30. west wind around 6 mph. thanks weather... purdue basketball makes a special tribute before tonight's game.. we'll show you the scene at mackey arena up next.. and i-u gets a career and i-u gets arena up next.. at mackey you the scene we'll show game.. tonight's before special tribute makes a basketball purdue weather... purdue basketball makes a special tribute before special tribute makes a basketball
Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Rain Possible Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

The Dangers of Windchill

Image

Leadership changes at Terre Haute City Council

Image

McDonalds donations to Boys and Girls Club

Image

New blessing box donated after old one has wind damage

Image

State Trooper involved in shooting from Wabash Valley

Image

100 Women Who Care donation

Image

Personal mission statement speaker

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

A new sheriff suits up in Knox County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220