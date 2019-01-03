Speech to Text for The Dangers of Windchill

have you ever noticed it sometimes "feels" way colder than the thermometer reads during the winter? this is called wind chill and it can be very dangerous if ignored. you've probably heard storm team 10 talk about wind chills before - but what exactly are they? low wind chills are dangerous but they aren't a temperature. temepratures measure how warm or cold air is - but wind chill measures how cold the air will feel on our skin when the wind blows. humans usually generate their own heat. wind the cold wind blow during the winter that heat is taken away and air will "feel" colder than you might expect. to make it easier to understand how the air will "feel" - wind chill values were created. wind chills take into account the wind speed and temperature to see how soon frostbite can happen. sometimes winter nights can see temperatures as low as the single digits - if winds are blowing up to 30 miles per hour it can feel close to negative 20. when wind chills are that low - frostbite can happen in less than a half hour. to defend against wind chill - make sure you wear layers and minimize exposed skin. remember the storm team 10 weather app always shows your current temeprature and will inform you of your wind chill right under the temperature. in terre haute brady harp - storm team 10.