Clear

The Dangers of Windchill

The Dangers of Windchill

Posted: Thu Jan 03 19:22:25 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 03 19:22:25 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for The Dangers of Windchill

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

into winter - cold further into as we move as we move further into winter - cold winds will begin to have a significant impact on our temperatures. storm team 10's brady harp explores what "wind chill" is and what dangers come from cold winds. < have you ever noticed it sometimes "feels" way colder than the thermometer reads during the winter? this is called wind chill and it can be very dangerous if ignored. you've probably heard storm team 10 talk about wind chills before - but what exactly are they? low wind chills are dangerous but they aren't a temperature. temepratures measure how warm or cold air is - but wind chill measures how cold the air will feel on our skin when the wind blows. humans usually generate their own heat. wind the cold wind blow during the winter that heat is taken away and air will "feel" colder than you might expect. to make it easier to understand how the air will "feel" - wind chill values were created. wind chills take into account the wind speed and temperature to see how soon frostbite can happen. sometimes winter nights can see temperatures as low as the single digits - if winds are blowing up to 30 miles per hour it can feel close to negative 20. when wind chills are that low - frostbite can happen in less than a half hour. to defend against wind chill - make sure you wear layers and minimize exposed skin. remember the storm team 10 weather app always shows your current temeprature and will inform you of your wind chill right under the temperature. in terre haute brady harp - storm team 10.> now to
Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Rain Possible Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

The Dangers of Windchill

Image

Leadership changes at Terre Haute City Council

Image

McDonalds donations to Boys and Girls Club

Image

New blessing box donated after old one has wind damage

Image

State Trooper involved in shooting from Wabash Valley

Image

100 Women Who Care donation

Image

Personal mission statement speaker

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

A new sheriff suits up in Knox County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220