Speech to Text for Leadership changes at Terre Haute City Council

leadership leadership positions continue to switch hands into the new year. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. tonight... the terre haute city council met to pick a new council president and vice president. news 10's heather good joins us now live from the newsroom with more on the leadership change. only one name was offered up tonight for the top leadership position... and each council member agreed. the new city council president is martha crossen. < a new leader is running terre haute city council meetings. councilwoman martha crossen is filling the the top seat. she served as vice president in 20-18 under councilman curtis debaun. crossen says, "it's a little bit daunting keeping track of everything at the meetings but i've had good advice from curtis and i hope that i can follow in his footsteps. i think he's done a really great job for us this past year." one council person traditionally fills the seat for one year... and at the start of a new year... a new nominee gets unanimous support. this year was no exception. the nominee for council vice president was george azar. he too got unanimous support. now former council president debaun says he feels optimistic about the new year. debaun says, "more and more people are continuing to show interest in local government and what's going on in the community." he says the city's financial outlook is much brighter and he is looking forward to opportunities to invest back into the community. crossen shares his sentiment. "although we're moving in the right direction financially, we ant to make that even better and so i think we're all looking forward to dealing with that and to moving our community forward."> several city council members have already announced their intentions to run for re-election. i asked crossen if she had made her decision and she says she does plan to run again. live in newsroom, heather good, news 10.