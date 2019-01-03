Clear

New blessing box donated after old one has wind damage

Posted: Thu Jan 03 15:41:13 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 03 15:41:13 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

a bite to eat! one week ago tonight...high winds destroyed a blessing box in terre haute. you can see the shattered glass here.. and the boxes laying on their sides.. thanks to your help --- a new box now sits in its place. news 10's jordan kudish caught up with volunteers as they were stocking the new box. she has more on how the community came together. many of "you" were upset when you thought vandals knocked over and ruined a blessing box on the north side of vigo county. but it turned out to be high winds that knocked over and ruined the box. there's now a new refrigerator outside adrian mcdonald's house. it contains items such as canned goods and hygiene products. people can take and give freely. the items are all made available because of donations. we talked to mcdonald after the box was destroyed by mother nature last week. today...we caught up with her stocking the "new" blessing box. she was more than excited how people rallied around the need to help! ....in true community fashion our community in less than 24 hours donated over a thousand dollars and we were just insanely blown away by this....we were dumbfounded by the first fundraiser that raised over 800 dollars but to come up with over a thousand dollars in less than 24 hours was just unreal..." most of the donations came from the "blessing box facebook page". "pepsi" donated a new refrigerated box. now mcdonald says they're trying to repair the old box. they plan to keep the hygiene products separate from the food products. they could also buy another box with the donated money. if you'd like to donate..or to learn more...we have linked you to the "blessing box facebook page" on our website. it's another example of the wabash valley coming together in a time
