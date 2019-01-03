Speech to Text for State Trooper involved in shooting from Wabash Valley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

10! an indiana state police trooper involved in a shooting in crawfordsville, indiana is from the wabash valley. police have identified "daniel organ" as that trooper. organ is a graduate of riverton-parke high school and indiana state university. police say.. organ ultimately shot and killed "glenn rightsell" last week. you're looking at video caught by a neighbor during the shooting. rightsell was working on his daughters vehicle on the side of u-s 2-31. police also say organ told investigators rightsell grabbed at his weapon. that's when organ fired. rightsell died at an area hospital from his injuries. organ has been placed on administrative