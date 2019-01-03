Speech to Text for Personal mission statement speaker

are you are you making decisions that provide the best purpose for your life? if you said no, then listen up! meredith williams, an assistant professor of business.. spoke to the terre haute young leaders about taking "control" of your life. the meeting was held this afternoon at clabber girl as an exercise.. williams asked that everyone create a "personal mission statement." her goal is to help people reflect and take action. by following this statement.. she hopes to help you find your "mission" in life she asks "when you reflect 50 years later, what do you want people to say about you?" [take sot incue: i think that outcue: mission in life to: 0:12 duration:0:12] " i think that most people agree that we tend to lose our focus. as we go into the new year, this is a great time for each of us to reflect, not just on our goals from a career perspective but also what is our mission in life." williams says it's important to learn from your successes and failures. the terre haute young leaders meet every thursday. you can learn