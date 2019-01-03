Clear
Thursday Early Forecast

Thursday Early Forecast

Posted: Thu Jan 03 14:54:15 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 03 14:54:16 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

tonight mostly clear, with a low around 26. south southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. friday a 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 2pm. increasing clouds, with a high near 46. northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. friday night a 40 percent chance of rain, mainly before 9pm. mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 30. west wind around 6 mph.
Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Mainly sunny and nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

