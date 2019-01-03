Clear
A new sheriff suits up in Knox County

Posted: Thu Jan 03 14:48:45 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 03 14:48:47 PST 2019
Christopher Essex

sheriff mike sheriff mike morris wrapped up his 10"-year career as knox county sheriff just days ago. his replacement has been with the department for years. news 10 bureau chief "gary brian" caught up with the new sheriff today. he tells us how "doug vantlin" is handling the new position. < "sheriff doug vantlin took his oath of office wednesday afternoon. however he says he's been busy in his new position since twelve am on january first." people packed the superior courtroom wednesday afternoon. members of the knox county sheriff's office were taking their oaths of office. sheriff doug vantlin was among them. vantlin is taking over for outgoing sheriff mike morris. vantlin says while the oath made things offical he really began the first of the year. since then the sheriff says he has been busy meeting with different departments. that includes thursday mornings county commisioner meeting. some of his first duties involved working with the city of oaktown. the town recently met with vantlin and morris about break ins in the community. vantlin says his work with morris has prepared him to hit the ground running. "i have been preparing for the last month and a half on it. but still when it happens theres still, you're still going. still something going on." "the sheriff already has changes coming to the department. at six oclock i'll tell you what those changes are and how some are already
