Are animal shelter returns up this year?

a consumer alert at this hour.. that has local animal shelters reeling in the holiday spirit. the terre haute humane society says this year was a big one for christmas adoptions. in fact.. in the "2"-weeks leading up to the holiday.. "89"-animals were adopted. officials tell us.. so far.. only three animals have been returned. the shelter says it discourages people from buying pets as surprise gifts to prevent the need of return. instead.. they suggest bringing their loved one to the shelter to pick their gift out themselves. "so when we encourage them to bring in the people that their wanting to get this animal for its really helped because then those people are actually picking out the animal that going to fit their lives best." even though there were quite a few adoptions made last month.. the shelters intake numbers continue to rise. if you would like to learn more about adopting a pet we'll have that information on our website