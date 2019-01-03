Speech to Text for Man arrested after 18-year warrant

crawl-space at the time they found him. continuing our crime alert this afternoon.. an "18"-year-old warrant.. is finally served. yesterday.. clinton police officer "brandon mahadey" was interviewing this man.. "robert eugene brodbeck" on a battery case. problem was.. "brodbeck" gave police a different last name. in fact.. "robert" had been living under the alias.. "robert eugene bowman" for the last "17"-years. police say he has an "18"-year-old warrant for "desertion".. or abandonment.. from the military. he also has "2"-active warrants out of texas. the "47"-year-old is now waiting extradition from the u-s marshall's office. for now.. he remains in the