Speech to Text for More information released on Greene County man arrested after standoff

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

he had to say.. tomorrow.. on news 10. new information on a man arrested early this morning after barricading himself in his home from police. the greene county sheriff's office sent deputies to a home in "marco". that's where they went to pickup a suspect named "jesse wayne stephens". police say "stephens" was wanted for a probation violation. he's been on probation since 20-12. that's when he was released from prison after serving time for "voluntary manslaughter". back in 2000, "stephens" admitted to killing his wife, "michelle", then dumping her body in an abandoned coal mine. his plea agreement required him to lead police to where he dumped the body. police also arrested this woman.. "michelle sanders". she was there when police arrested "stephens". police say they found meth and paraphenalia in the home. police say "stephens" was hiding in the home's