Police officer pulls a person from fire

Police officer pulls a person from fire

Posted: Thu Jan 03 14:25:50 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 03 14:25:51 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

to do so.. at w-t-h-i t-dot com. a heroic act -- caught on camera. on new year's eve... robinson police officer "nathaniel nicklaus" drove up o a house fire. now take a close look at the middle of your screen. you can see officer "nicklaus".. dragging a man across the street to safety. police say the victim was lying near the backdoor.. severely burned. this video is taken from his squad car. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian" had the opportunit to speak with the officer today. hear what he
