Speech to Text for Police officer pulls a person from fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to do so.. at w-t-h-i t-dot com. a heroic act -- caught on camera. on new year's eve... robinson police officer "nathaniel nicklaus" drove up o a house fire. now take a close look at the middle of your screen. you can see officer "nicklaus".. dragging a man across the street to safety. police say the victim was lying near the backdoor.. severely burned. this video is taken from his squad car. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian" had the opportunit to speak with the officer today. hear what he