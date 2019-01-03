Speech to Text for Students return to school after fatal accident

good good good afternoon. i'm heather good. in for susan dinkel. it's thursday, january third. the sullivan county community is mourning the loss of three north central high school students. "keg-an ennen," "thomas juh-row-sic," and "tyson boyll" died in a car crash last friday afternoon. now... school is back in session for the northeast school corporation. news 10's garrett brown joins us live from north centeral high school. he has more on how the school is handling this delicate time. a matter of days has seemed like a life-time for this school and the community. as the school opened this morning officials prepared to help greiving students and staff. <the halls were quiet and somber as classes started thursday. it's something the school has been trying to prepare for. "the next couple days are going to be difficult. we got a lot of grieving students teachers and community members. trying to game plan to reach everybody's needs." instead of starting where classes left off.. many classes used the time to mourn... and seek counseling. "my goal is to just be there for whoever that needs it. whether it's a staff member, a kid. we got a lot of kids that are grieving." north central only has one school counselor. so, counselors from the hamilton center and other local schools stepped in to help. "just a lot of extra hands to do and just looking for signs and seeing how we can come around kids and help them." it's a pain that will not be healed overnight. but the school is thankful for all of the community support in this difficult time. "its been impressive, unfortunately im a little sad it takes something like this for everyone to work together but we're happy to have the help and we appreciate everyone concern."> plans for concern."> everyone we appreciate everyone concern."> plans for all three funerals are on your screen right now. they're happening today and tomorrow. at the top of the hour ill share with you some other support that has been give to the school from around the state in this time of need. reporting live from north central high schoo. im news 10s garrett brown. back