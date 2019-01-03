Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Donate To The Red Cross
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Santa Tracker
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Donate To The Red Cross
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Santa Tracker
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
FULL VIDEO: Robinson Police Officers pulls person from burning home
FULL VIDEO: Robinson Police Officers pulls person from burning home
Posted: Thu Jan 03 13:11:43 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 03 13:11:44 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Clear
41°
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
39°
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
41°
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
41°
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
40°
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
41°
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
41°
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Mainly sunny and nice!
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
'Soaked in urine, extremely dirty, and cold' Two arrested in Daviess County severe child neglect case
Local woman shares weightloss journey to inspire others
Barricade situation ends early Thursday
You might want to consider where you eat, after a new enforcement policy
'We feel like we're being encroached on...' New Dollar General in Northern Vigo County moves forward in process
Man released from prison for killing his wife the center of alleged Greene County standoff
North Central students return to school after car crash kills three classmates
Indiana man charged with neglect after toddler shoots sister
THPD receives Homeland Security funding to buy 'Bearcat' armored vehicle
No serious injuries after Wednesday afternoon crash
Latest Video
FULL VIDEO: Robinson Police Officers pulls person from burning home
North Central students return to school after car crash kills three classmates
Barricade situation ends early Thursday
All You Need to Know for Thursday
Sunny and warmer. Light SW breeze. High: 41°
Hutsonville Fire latest
GCI Day 1
Wednesday Late Forecast
"We feel like we're being encroached on..." New Dollar General in Northern Vigo County moves forward
After skin removal surgery, we check in with 'Fat Girl Fed Up'
In Case You Missed It
Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center
New IL law aims to protect pets
IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill
Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana
Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community
UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified
Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year
Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018
Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220
School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts