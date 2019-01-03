Speech to Text for North Central students return to school after car crash kills three classmates

50s. heartache at a sullivan county high school this morning. north central high school students head back to school today. this is the time first time back since last friday's car crash that killed three students. news 10's abby kirk is live at north central high school. she's there to walk us through how the community is stepping in to help students and staff through a difficult time. abby? /////// it's a painful and somber first day back to school---after the tragedy involving students of "north central school" in sullivan county. school counselors and counselors from the hamilton center will be here "today" and for the next couple days....to help students and staff cope. it's anything but normal for students here today.... that's as three of their classmates: - keg-an ennen... - thomas juh-row-sic... and - tyson boyll ....died in a car crash last friday afternoon. grief counselors will be on-campus to provide extra support. this is the first time students are staff are back together because holiday break. we did speak with a school counselor at a vigil that was held on sunday. he says the counseling staff wants everyone to know they are here for support....and no one should feel alone. "just listen, there are a lot of things. there is power in listening. there is power in being able to just being there for somebody. to let them know that you care about them. and knowing there is someone there that is always going to be ready to listen." we do have new information on funeral services for all three of the victims. i'll share that information with you in our next 30 minutes. reporting live in sullivan county, im abby kirk, news 10 has learned of funeral services planned for all three teens killed in a friday afternoon car crash. all teens were students at "north central high school." that's where we find news 10's abby kirk. abby -- what can you tell us. jon---it's a somber day back to school for students, just days after losing three classmates. this is the first time students and staff are back together because of a holiday break. services for 16 year old "keg-en ennen" will be held at holmes memorial chapel in sullivan today. services get underway at eleven this morning. visitation will be on later this today--- from 4:00 to 8:00 tonight. burial will be at west lawn cemetery in farmersburg. contributions may be made to the first financial bank for his sister's college fund. 3 now---tommorrow---friday---... t services for 16-year-old "thomas juh-roh-sic" and 15-yea old "tyson boy-le" will be held service begins at 7 in the evening...."here" at north central high school. visitation will be begin at 5 p.m. up until service. we are told "tyson boyle" will be buried on saturday at westlawn at 10 in the morning. "thomas juh-roh sic" burial date will be set for a later date. reporting live in sullivan county, ak, news 10.