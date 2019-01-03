Barricade situation ends early Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news 10 has learned of funeral services planned for all three teens killed in a friday afternoon car crash. all teens were students at "north central high school." that's where we find news 10's abby kirk. abby -- what can you tell us? jon---it's a somber day back to school for students, just days after losing three classmates. this is the first time students and staff are back together because of a holiday break. services for 16 year old "keg-en ennen" will be held at holmes memorial chapel in sullivan today. services get underway at eleven this morning. visitation will be on later this today--- from 4:00 to 8:00 tonight. burial will be at west lawn cemetery in farmersburg. contributions may be made to the first financial bank for his sister's college fund. now---tommorrow---friday----joint services for 16-year-old "thomas juh-roh-sic" and 15-year old "tyson boy-le" will be held. service begins at 7 in the evening...."here" at north central high school. visitation will be begin at 5 p.m. up until service. we are told "tyson boyle" will be buried on saturday at westlawn at 10 in the morning. "thomas juh-roh sic" burial date will be set for a later date. reporting live in sullivan county, ak, news 10.

new this morning - we now know who was arrested after a man barricaded himself inside his home from police. overnight - police arrested jesse wayne stephens. he was wanted on a warrant for violating his probation. stephens was previously charged with murder back in may of 1996. deputies went to arrest him around 6 last night. that was at stephens home in marco, which is south of lyons. indiana state police ert found stephens in the crawl space. police arrested him and michelle sanders after finding drugs in the home.

it should be back to business as usual at first farmers bank and trust in sullivan today. this as police continue investigating a possible threat at the bank. the bank posted a message on its facebook around 10 o'clock yesterday morning. it said in part "bank services at the sullivan location will be unavailable while following security protocol." we found out the bank was evacuated during the incident. all employees were able to return once the sweep was complete.

a new piece of emergency equipment on the way to the terre haute police department. the department is getting a "bearcat". that's similar to an armored vehicle. you're seeing pictures of what these kinds of vehicles look like. a 100-thousand dollar grant from the department of homeland security will help pay for it. officer ryan adamson says the addition allows the department to clean house of old equipment. that will help save taxpayer money in the future!

and a new tool that could save lives will soon be in the hands of the vincennes township fire department. the department has purchased a remotely operated vehicle. the new submersible will be used in tandem with the department's dive team. the team is in charge of search and rescue. officials with the department say the county has many ponds, lakes, and strip pits. they hope the new sub will reduce rescue times and keep divers safe.

the indiana legislative session gets underway today - with many big topics on the agenda. that includes crafting the next state budget. the department of child services will need a good chunk of that money. the agency has faced some tough criticism during the past year - and is requesting an additional 286 million dollars. other big items include hate crime legislation, school safety, medical marijuana and sports betting.

new jobs are a top priority for terre haute mayor duke bennett this new year. you may recall... last year terre haute lost big businesses including alorica... sony d-a-d-c... and macy's. the mayor hopes working with local businesses will turn that around. mayor bennett says the city will also be working with west central indiana to bring in better jobs.